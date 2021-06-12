Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $41.51 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.