Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

