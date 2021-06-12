Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $34,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,923 shares of company stock worth $85,012,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

