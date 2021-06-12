Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 129,325 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $42,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

