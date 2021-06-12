Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,298 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $45,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $195.50 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.