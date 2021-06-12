Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,518 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.39% of Service Co. International worth $33,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 485,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 221,406 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

