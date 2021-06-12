Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,439 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,439 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Datadog worth $41,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Datadog by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Datadog by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $95.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,441 shares of company stock valued at $103,757,045. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.