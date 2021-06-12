Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 24,612 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of The Clorox worth $40,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.09. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

