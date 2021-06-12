Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,091 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 164,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 122,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

