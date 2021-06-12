Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 65,228 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,231 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 65,228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $42,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $146.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

