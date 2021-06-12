Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 86,706 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Paychex worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $105.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

