Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 89,214 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 153,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of WEC opened at $92.90 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

