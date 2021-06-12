Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 89,330 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Baxter International worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

BAX opened at $82.24 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

