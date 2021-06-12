Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $42,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $300.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

