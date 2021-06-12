Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,949 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.75 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.