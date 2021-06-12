Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $397.19 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $397.19 or 0.01118591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $222.73 million and approximately $6,417.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

