Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.