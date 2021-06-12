Mogul Productions 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,028.00 (STARS)

Mogul Productions (CURRENCY:STARS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $4.36 million and $22,028.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00197998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01168211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.89 or 1.00119260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mogul Productions Coin Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,375,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul

Buying and Selling Mogul Productions

