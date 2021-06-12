Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 139,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $499.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at $92,929,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.