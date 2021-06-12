MonaCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.70 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00005132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $121.10 million and $4.70 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.54 or 0.06732118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.34 or 0.01630678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00455059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00156531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00693012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00451071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00355687 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.