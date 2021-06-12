Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MONRY opened at $69.50 on Friday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

