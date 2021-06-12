Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MONRY opened at $69.50 on Friday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

