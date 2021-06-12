Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.