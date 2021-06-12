Monero Classic Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $31,266.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.82 or 0.00695949 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.