MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $9,563.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,451,012 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

