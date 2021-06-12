MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $10,695.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025144 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003076 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00175737 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,496,192 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

