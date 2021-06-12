Monetha (MTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $431,687.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $431,687.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

