Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00455310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

