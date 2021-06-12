MoonSwap (MOON) Hits Market Cap of $9.52 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $4,123.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

