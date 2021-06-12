Morgan Stanley Boosts Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,357 ($30.79) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,347.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

