Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $131.84

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$131.84 and traded as high as C$154.98. Morguard shares last traded at C$153.06, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Morguard in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.84.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 13.5400007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.72%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

