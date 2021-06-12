Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 60.9% Higher This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $23.64 million and $2.30 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

