MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 143.9% higher against the dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $7,833.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,098,113 coins and its circulating supply is 47,563,193 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

