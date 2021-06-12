MovieBloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.11 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.32 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.46 or 0.08344301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086945 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,840,180 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

