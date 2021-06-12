MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 53,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
MPX International Company Profile
