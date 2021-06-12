MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 53,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

