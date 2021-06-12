mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.11 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.11 million and $7,352.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,589.95 or 1.00313758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.