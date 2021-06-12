MultiVAC (MTV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $313,240.00

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a market cap of $12.22 million and $313,240.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00797357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.34 or 0.08277341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086811 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

