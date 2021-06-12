Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Murphy Oil worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,566 shares of company stock worth $2,130,152. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

