musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON MMAG opened at GBX 190.98 ($2.50) on Thursday. musicMagpie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

