MVL (MVL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,795.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $128.04 million and $14,795.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00784657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.81 or 0.08268469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00086367 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,891,731,179 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

