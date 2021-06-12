MX Token (MX) Hits One Day Volume of $8.98 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, MX Token has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. MX Token has a total market capitalization of $69.02 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

About MX Token

MX Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 575,030,518 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

