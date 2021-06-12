MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Cap Tops $94.18 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00015089 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $94.18 million and $36.71 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

