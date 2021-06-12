Myriad Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,215.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $9,215.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,784,639,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.