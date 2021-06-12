MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $1,595.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

