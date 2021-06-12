Naka Bodhi Token Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $23,610.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00169866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00196707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.01134502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.84 or 1.00168953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

