Name Change Token (NCT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.00 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $128,522.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00779064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.42 or 0.08244298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086487 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,790,996 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

