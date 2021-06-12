Namecoin Trading Down 4% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $10,400.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.15 or 0.01638146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00457108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00056033 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.