Nano Price Reaches $6.21 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00017292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $827.64 million and $42.62 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,919.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.39 or 0.06702218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01633233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00455714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00155857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00689049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00452000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00355813 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

