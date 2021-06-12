NAOS Finance One Day Volume Hits $2.69 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

