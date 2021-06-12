NaPoleonX (NPX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $7.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.14 or 0.00796533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.03 or 0.08284966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086521 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.