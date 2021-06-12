Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Hits $372,886.83 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $372,886.83 and approximately $10,280.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,969,986 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

